People leaving Egypt to Italy doubled in past year

More people are likely to die as efforts to cross the Mediterranean and reach Italy by boat from Egypt appears to be on the increase.
The country, which is in political and economic turmoil, is a staging point for those seeking a brighter future in Europe.
"The flows from Egypt are worrying because the trip is so long that we might have an increasing number of casualties from Egypt to Italy," Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the EU's border agency Frontex told MEPs on Thursday (30 Jun...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
