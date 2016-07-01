Ad
euobserver
Migrants boats heading to Italy leave from Egypt's port city of Alexandria. (Photo: crystalndavis)

People leaving Egypt to Italy doubled in past year

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

More people are likely to die as efforts to cross the Mediterranean and reach Italy by boat from Egypt appears to be on the increase.

The country, which is in political and economic turmoil, is a staging point for those seeking a brighter future in Europe.

"The flows from Egypt are worrying because the trip is so long that we might have an increasing number of casualties from Egypt to Italy," Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the EU's border agency Frontex told MEPs on Thursday (30 Jun...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU to use aid and trade to stop Africa migration
EU trying to bury report on Turkey migrant returns
EU to put migration top of foreign policy agenda
EU to make aid conditional on help with migrants
Migrants boats heading to Italy leave from Egypt's port city of Alexandria. (Photo: crystalndavis)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections