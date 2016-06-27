EU to extend Russia sanctions despite Brexit

The EU is fully ready to prolong its sanctions on Russia, in a sign that the bloc’s foreign policy still works despite the British referendum.
France, Sweden and the UK last week had imposed “parliamentary reserves” on the move, meaning they wanted to consult national MPs before going ahead.
The British reserve was lifted prior to the referendum on the EU, held last Thursday (23 June), a British diplomat told EUobserver. \n \nThe French reserve was lifted the same day it was sub...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
