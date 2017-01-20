Ad
Trump: Around 1 million expected in Washington for inaugural festivities (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Trump: New sheriff in town

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nearly 1 million people, including thousands of protesters, are expected in central Washington on Friday (20 January) to watch the pageantry of Donald Trump becoming the 45th president of the US.

The centrepiece of the events - Trump’s speech, at 11.30AM local time (5.30PM Brussels time), after he is sworn in in front of the Capitol Hill building with his hand on a bible - will also be watched in Europe for clues as to which of the things he promised in his campaign are likely to become...

