Mobile roaming charges to drop in July

Mobile roaming charges will drop across Europe on 1 July, the European Commission announced on Tuesday (25 June).
“As of the first of July, prices across the EU will fall in seven categories for retail and wholesale charges that deal with mobile roaming,” European Commission spokesman Ryan Heath told reporters in Brussels.
The price for sending an SMS, making telephone calls, and browsing or downloading data from the Internet on a mobile phone will all drop in the hosting member s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
