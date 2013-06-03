Ad
euobserver
The EU-Russia summit will take place in Yekaterinburg (Photo: Holy Trinity Church of Pārdaugava)

Russia summit and Latvian euro membership top bill this WEEK

Agenda
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU leaders will travel to Yekaterinburg on the Kazakhstan border for the latest EU-Russia summit on Monday and Tuesday (3-4 June). The EU's four-person team will be led by Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman van Rompuy, with the bloc's Foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton and Energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger also present.

The crisis in Syria will top the agenda, a week after the EU controversially lifted its arms embargo to the country in the face of concerted pr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Brussels to unveil national budget proposals this WEEK
EU energy chief to quiz Russian counterpart on Gazprom
EU: Magnitsky case is 'internal' matter for Russia
The EU-Russia summit will take place in Yekaterinburg (Photo: Holy Trinity Church of Pārdaugava)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections