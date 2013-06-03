Russia summit and Latvian euro membership top bill this WEEK

EU leaders will travel to Yekaterinburg on the Kazakhstan border for the latest EU-Russia summit on Monday and Tuesday (3-4 June). The EU's four-person team will be led by Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman van Rompuy, with the bloc's Foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton and Energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger also present.

The crisis in Syria will top the agenda, a week after the EU controversially lifted its arms embargo to the country in the face of concerted pr...