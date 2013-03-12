External Action Service review: why it's important

Two years since its creation, the European External Action Service (EEAS), supposedly the EU’s foreign policy engine, is about to face a review.
Some will ask: "again?" and work against the risk that the review opens a Pandora’s Box of requests to change nitty gritty institutional issues.
Others will say: "at last!" arguing that the EEAS experiment has been a failure and needs a fundamental rethink.
A middle way between these two positions may not inspire political battle...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
