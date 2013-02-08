Breakthrough at EU budget summit

After eighteen hours of talks EU leaders early Friday morning (8 February) agreed to a total EU budget of €960 billion for the next seven years, which is smaller than the current €1 trillion budget.

The farm budget is to be cut from the current €421bn to €373bn. Cohesion funds, the second largest part of the budget, is to be cut from the current €355bn to €325bn.

If the overall figures are finally agreed, it would be the first time the bloc has cut its budget in its 56-year histor...