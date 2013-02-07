Ad
75% of stocks are overfished says the Commission. (Photo: Bruno de Giusti)

MEPs back end to fish discard 'madness'

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs have voted in more eco-friendly rules on fish discards as part of a package to reform the EU's much-maligned common fisheries policy (CFP).

The Strasbourg Parliament voted on Wednesday (6 February) by 502 to 137 in favour of the new regime which will take effect in 2014.

The quota system of total allowable catches for each type of fish was introduced in 1983 in an attempt to preserve fish stocks.

However, overfishing has remained a chronic problem, with figures present...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

