Fears of Arctic conflict are 'overblown'

The Arctic has become a new frontier in international relations, but fear of potential conflict in the resource-rich region is overblown, say experts.
For long a mystery because of its general impenetrability, melting ice caps are revealing more and more of the Arctic region to scientists, researchers and industry.
Climate change experts can take a more precise look at a what global warming is doing to the planet, shipping trade routes once considered unthinkable are now possible,...
