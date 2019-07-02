EU leaders nominate first female EU commission chief

EU leaders agreed to nominate the current German defence minister, Ursula von der Leyen, to be the first woman president of the EU commission on Tuesday (2 July) - but only after three consecutive days of discussions that often exposed deep division among the 28 heads of state and government.
The EU parliament still needs to give its final approval for von der Leyen, and many MEPs are angered by the deal, which picked a commission presid...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
