Ad
euobserver
Brussels-born Ursula Von Der Leyen will still need to be approve by the EU parliament (Photo: securityconference.de)

EU leaders nominate first female EU commission chief

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders agreed to nominate the current German defence minister, Ursula von der Leyen, to be the first woman president of the EU commission on Tuesday (2 July) - but only after three consecutive days of discussions that often exposed deep division among the 28 heads of state and government.

The EU parliament still needs to give its final approval for von der Leyen, and many MEPs are angered by the deal, which picked a commission presid...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

'Osaka deal' on EU top jobs angers some leaders
The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
Key states push Timmermans for commission president
German minister presidency plan upsets MEPs
Brussels-born Ursula Von Der Leyen will still need to be approve by the EU parliament (Photo: securityconference.de)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections