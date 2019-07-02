Ad
France's Christine Lagarde was nominated to lead the ECB (Photo: Council of the EU)

Lagarde set to lead ECB

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Christine Lagarde is set to lead the European Central Bank following a breakthrough deal on top EU jobs at a summit in Brussels on Tuesday (2 July).

The French former finance minister and current managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is now set to succeed Mario Draghi, whose terms comes to an end in October.

Lagarde accepted the nomination on Twitter only moments after it was officially annou...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

