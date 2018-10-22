Bannon's The Movement to launch with January summit

The Belgian politician Mischael Modrikamen working with US hard-right strategist Steve Bannon to launch 'The Movement' has announced they are expecting their inaugural first summit in Bruxelles in mid-January.

In an interview with EUobserver, Modrikamen said they are hoping to attract members from the Trump administration plus 'Tea Party' representatives, among others, to attend the event in Brussels.

"When we have a summit we will have 20, or 25, or 30 groups, movements, parties ...