EU district in Brussels: 'The Movement' is expecting its inaugural first summit in mid-January (Photo: FallacyFilms)

Interview

Bannon's The Movement to launch with January summit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Belgian politician Mischael Modrikamen working with US hard-right strategist Steve Bannon to launch 'The Movement' has announced they are expecting their inaugural first summit in Bruxelles in mid-January.

In an interview with EUobserver, Modrikamen said they are hoping to attract members from the Trump administration plus 'Tea Party' representatives, among others, to attend the event in Brussels.

"When we have a summit we will have 20, or 25, or 30 groups, movements, parties ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

