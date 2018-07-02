Ad
euobserver
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (r) in Brussels: 'We can't afford a security vacuum for ten minutes' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Interview

No change in EU relations after Armenia revolution

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hard security realities and Russia continue to govern Armenia's destiny despite its recent revolution.

That was the message brought to Brussels, the EU capital, by its new foreign minister, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, last week for anyone who might have thought that recent events heralded another geopolitical shift in Russia's backyard.

The so-called 'Velvet Revolution' in May peacefully brought down a corrupt regime.

It recalled the 'colour revolutions' that swept through the ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

