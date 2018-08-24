Traders warned of red tape, people of new costs in UK's Brexit advice

UK businesses could face an avalanche of red tape and citizens might have difficulties with their banking services if Britain leaves the EU without a deal, the UK government has said.
Citizens would see an increase in cost of card payments between the US and the EU, according to the first batch of the UK's preparatory notes on Brexit released on Thursday (23 August).
The ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.