Puigdemont reclaims Catalonia's leadership

Carles Puigdemont is back.

The former Catalan leader landed in Brussels on Saturday (28 July) from Hamburg, four months after he had left Belgium for a conference in Finland and was arrested in Germany on his return journey.

The Spanish Supreme Court lifted last week the European Arrest Warrant against him, after German judges agreed to extradite him for embezzlement - but not for rebellion and sedition over his role in the Catalan independence referendum and declaration of indepe...