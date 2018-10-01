Without EU quotas, sugar sector struggles with low prices

The outlook for the European sugar sector is not good at the moment, according to the director-general of the European Association of Sugar Manufacturers (CEFS).

"It is really a difficult period of time with a lot of uncertainties, " Marie-Christine Ribera told EUobserver in an interview.

The Brussels-based lobby group's main concern – and that of the entire sector – is the historically-low market price for sugar.

"It's going down and down and down," said Ribera.

Accor...