Without EU quotas, sugar sector struggles with low prices

The outlook for the European sugar sector is not good at the moment, according to the director-general of the European Association of Sugar Manufacturers (CEFS).
"It is really a difficult period of time with a lot of uncertainties, " Marie-Christine Ribera told EUobserver in an interview.
The Brussels-based lobby group's main concern – and that of the entire sector – is the historically-low market price for sugar.
"It's going down and down and down," said Ribera.
