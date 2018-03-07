Ad
euobserver
Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said American bourbon will be also on the EU's tariff list (Photo: European Commission)

EU to hit US juices and peanut butter over steel tariffs

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU is planning to impose tariffs on orange juice, bourbon, peanut butter and cranberries among other items if the US goes ahead with the levies on steel and aluminium announced last week by US president Donald Trump.

The EU will also challenge the US move at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), while preparing so-called safeguard measures in case there is a surge in steel imports coming into the bloc.

Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem told reporters on Wednesday (7 March)...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Trade war feared as EU to retaliate on US steel
Steel overcapacity crisis - from Europe to China
EU 'ready' for trade showdown with US
Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said American bourbon will be also on the EU's tariff list (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections