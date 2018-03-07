EU to hit US juices and peanut butter over steel tariffs

The EU is planning to impose tariffs on orange juice, bourbon, peanut butter and cranberries among other items if the US goes ahead with the levies on steel and aluminium announced last week by US president Donald Trump.

The EU will also challenge the US move at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), while preparing so-called safeguard measures in case there is a surge in steel imports coming into the bloc.

Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem told reporters on Wednesday (7 March)...