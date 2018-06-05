US in denial on EU climate forum

The US department of energy is now appearing to disavow the existence of an EU-US cooperation group on climate change, set up during the previous administration of Barack Obama.
And newly-revealed documents, seen by EUobserver, show obstacles hindering other transatlantic ties on energy and climate issues under Obama's successor, Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the EU is attempting ways to talk about issues relevant to climate change with Washington - but without specifically mentioning ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here