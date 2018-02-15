Eastern Europe shuns petition for pan-EU MEP candidates

A petition to support the establishment of transnational electoral lists, which would allow candidate MEPs to run in multiple EU countries, has almost exclusively been signed by citizens from countries that had been EU members since 1995 or before.
Of the more than 62,000 virtual signatures submitted via a petition, set up by the We Move Europe platform, only 2 percent are from one of the thirteen member states that joine...
