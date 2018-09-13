Ad
The team of EU commissioners - known collectively as the college - at their annual seminar last August at a chateau outside Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Exclusive

Commission took no minutes at Juncker speech seminar

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The secretariat-general of the European Commission has implied it did not produce any written record of what was said during a two-day seminar of commissioners, held in August to prepare the State of the Union speech.

EUobserver asked the commission in an access to documents request to make "all documents" available related to the commission's annual seminar, "including but not limited to minutes, (hand-written) notes, audio reco...

