'Nothing's changed': EU on May's renegotiation plan

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (30 January) warned the UK that the agreed Brexit withdrawal agreement "remains the best and only deal possible" - a day after British lawmakers demanded in a vote that prime minister Theresa May renegotiates with Brussels the Irish backstop part of the Brexit divorce agreement.

Juncker said that the vote in the House of Commons "changed nothing".

"The withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated," Juncker told MEPs in Bru...