Ad
euobserver
British PM Theresa May now hopes to come back to Brussels for more talks - with just weeks go to to Brexit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

'Nothing's changed': EU on May's renegotiation plan

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (30 January) warned the UK that the agreed Brexit withdrawal agreement "remains the best and only deal possible" - a day after British lawmakers demanded in a vote that prime minister Theresa May renegotiates with Brussels the Irish backstop part of the Brexit divorce agreement.

Juncker said that the vote in the House of Commons "changed nothing".

"The withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated," Juncker told MEPs in Bru...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK parliament rejects May's Brexit deal in historic defeat
May pushes defeated Brexit deal, offers no Plan B
UK seeks to reopen Irish deal in Brexit
EU official lambasts Britain's handling of Brexit
British PM Theresa May now hopes to come back to Brussels for more talks - with just weeks go to to Brexit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections