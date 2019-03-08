Ad
euobserver
'The decisions that the European Union makes over the next few days will have a big impact," May is to say in Grimsby (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

EU and UK in Brexit brinksmanship

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May is to tell the EU to back down on Ireland in a game of chicken 21 days before the Brexit due date.

"Just as MPs will face a big choice next week, the EU has to make a choice too," she aimed to tell workers on a visit to Grimsby, in north-eastern England, on Friday (8 March), according to excerpts of her speech released to media .

"We are both participants in this process. It is in the European interest for the UK to leave with a deal," she plann...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

