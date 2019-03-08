EU and UK in Brexit brinksmanship

British prime minister Theresa May is to tell the EU to back down on Ireland in a game of chicken 21 days before the Brexit due date.

"Just as MPs will face a big choice next week, the EU has to make a choice too," she aimed to tell workers on a visit to Grimsby, in north-eastern England, on Friday (8 March), according to excerpts of her speech released to media .

"We are both participants in this process. It is in the European interest for the UK to leave with a deal," she plann...