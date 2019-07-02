Ad
The European Investment Bank, led by president Werner Hoyer (l), refuses to publish a report on how the bank was misled by emissions-cheating Volkswagen Group (Photo: European Parliament)

Exclusive

EIB blames Ombudsman for not helping redact VW report

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has rejected a request by the European Ombudsman to publish a 2017 report on how the bank was duped into lending Volkswagen Group €400m.

In an 11-page response, the EIB blamed the Ombudsman for not agreeing to join a "high-level inter-institutional meeting" with the bank and the author of the report, the European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf).

The bank was "in principle" willing to publish a redacted version of the report, but wanted to sit down with ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

