EIB blames Ombudsman for not helping redact VW report

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has rejected a request by the European Ombudsman to publish a 2017 report on how the bank was duped into lending Volkswagen Group €400m.

In an 11-page response, the EIB blamed the Ombudsman for not agreeing to join a "high-level inter-institutional meeting" with the bank and the author of the report, the European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf).

The bank was "in principle" willing to publish a redacted version of the report, but wanted to sit down with ...