euobserver
Alexis Tsipras, a symbol for an anti-establishment experiment, is expected to be voted out this weekend (Photo: Consilium)

Von der Leyen and Greece in focus This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After a long and tumultuous week in Brussels, where EU heads of government and dates finally named the EU's new leadership - which earned them a scolding from the European Parliament - reverberations from the top job nominations process will still be felt.

After a lightning visit to Strasbourg and Brussels, EU Commission president nominee, German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen, will now need to keep on campaigning among MEPs to secure her confirmation.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Alexis Tsipras, a symbol for an anti-establishment experiment, is expected to be voted out this weekend (Photo: Consilium)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

