The Abortion Exodus - more Poles and Croats going abroad

"The fact that I had to terminate the second pregnancy was terribly sad," said Warsaw-based Anna, now 39.
She was in her tenth week, and her doctors advised her to take a test to check for chromosomal abnormality, which discovered Down's Syndrome.
"100 percent probability," Anna said, "no hope for any other result."
Anna (EUobserver is using a pseudonym to protect her privacy) qualified for a legal termination under Polish law, but a woman needs a doctor to write a referra...
Lina Vdovii and Michael Bird write for The Black Sea newsite and are the authors of the previous piece in this series, Why 60 Romanian hospitals are refusing abortions.\nBlaz Zgaga is a Slovenian investigative journalist, co-author of "In the Name of the State", on secret weapons smuggling in the Balkans during the armed conflicts of the 1990s. He now works with Nacional in Croatia and for European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) projects.\nAdditional reporting by Katarzyna Wezyk. This report was made possible with support from Journalism Fund. A longer version of the Croatian part of this story is available in Nacional.
