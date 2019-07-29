Ad
euobserver
The countries with the largest portion of suppliers coming from tax havens are the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Estonia, Portugal and the Netherlands (Photo: European Parliament)

Grand Theft Tender? How €56bn went to tax havens

by Piotr Arak, Warsaw,

The Juncker Commission was struck by the Luxleaks scandal and Panama Papers but it did not deliver any sound solutions to money-laundering.

In the last 12 years, €56bn from public tenders around Europe went to tax havens and nobody did anything.

Tax haven-based companies win roughly five percent of value of public tenders throughout EU member states, according to a ...

Author Bio

Piotr Arak is the head of the Polish Economic Institute, a public think tank in Warsaw.

