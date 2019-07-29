Grand Theft Tender? How €56bn went to tax havens

The Juncker Commission was struck by the Luxleaks scandal and Panama Papers but it did not deliver any sound solutions to money-laundering.
In the last 12 years, €56bn from public tenders around Europe went to tax havens and nobody did anything.
Tax haven-based companies win roughly five percent of value of public tenders throughout EU member states, according to a ...
Piotr Arak is the head of the Polish Economic Institute, a public think tank in Warsaw.
