Von der Leyen's final appeal to secure top EU post

For some 40 minutes, the European Commission presidential-hopeful Ursula von Der Leyen delivered a speech at the European Parliament in the hope of securing her post.

In a packed plenary chamber in Strasbourg, von der Leyen on Tuesday (16 July) first shook the hands of the group leaders and then launched into a speech that shifted from French, English and to German.

In what she hopes will convince the more sceptical MEPs of her candidacy to become next European Commission presiden...