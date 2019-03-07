Germany's CSU eyes centre-stage in Europe

Germany's regional powerhouse, the Christian Social Union (CSU), is gearing up to take over the EU executive.

Only last year, the Bavarian party was entangled in a bruising fight with its sister party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), that threatened to bring down the government in Berlin.

Interior minister and then-CSU leader Horst Seehofer, in an effort to push back against the rising far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) chipping away at CSU voters, was pushing a much ...