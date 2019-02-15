Ad
euobserver
Brussels is home to EU institutions and to the Nato HQ (Photo: EUobserver)

Belgian spy scandal puts EU and Nato at risk

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Belgian intelligence officer has been accused of working for Russia, amid long-standing security fears in Brussels - the home of EU and Nato institutions.

A major in Belgium's military intelligence service, the ADIV, stands accused of passing classified information to a Serbian woman suspected of being a Russian agent, according to an ongoing probe by Belgian federal prosecutors and by the I Committee, a Belgian parliamentary oversight body.

The news came out in

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Saudi Arabia, but not Russia, on EU 'dirty money' list
German spy chief warns Kremlin on election hack
Ukraine spy chief: sanctions hurting Putin's war chest
Brussels is home to EU institutions and to the Nato HQ (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections