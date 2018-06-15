Greece and Merkel's fate top This WEEK

The seemingly never-ending series of Eurogroup meetings dedicated to saving debt-ridden Greece will see their final act next week, marking an end to the crisis-management after the financial crisis shook the single currency.
On Thursday (21 June) eurozone finance ministers will gather in Luxembourg for a decisive end to eight years of the Greek bailouts.
After the Greek parliament agreed to the latest round of reform measures, Athens's creditors are expected to close the fourth r...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
