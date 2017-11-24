Member states still lack definition of 'energy poverty'

Most EU member states lack a legal definition of the term 'energy poverty', according to an annex to the European Commission's State of the Energy Union report, published on Friday (24 November).
"Energy-poor households should be better identified and the evolution of energy poverty monitored," the Commission said.
"Energy poverty should be addressed more effectively at the member state level," it added.
The report comes a year after the European Commission announced that it...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here