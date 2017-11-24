Ad
euobserver
Millions of Europeans are estimated to suffer form 'energy poverty' - but there is no agreed legal definition (Photo: EUobserver)

Member states still lack definition of 'energy poverty'

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Most EU member states lack a legal definition of the term 'energy poverty', according to an annex to the European Commission's State of the Energy Union report, published on Friday (24 November).

"Energy-poor households should be better identified and the evolution of energy poverty monitored," the Commission said.

"Energy poverty should be addressed more effectively at the member state level," it added.

The report comes a year after the European Commission announced that it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Energy Union report provides little evidence of progress
EU to tackle 'energy poverty'
Data dearth hampers analysis of 'Energy Union'
Millions of Europeans are estimated to suffer form 'energy poverty' - but there is no agreed legal definition (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections