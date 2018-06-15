Ad
Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer: asylum dispute could end 70-year old CDU/CSU alliance (Photo: Blu News)

Bavaria rebels could unseat Merkel over migration

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Local authorities in Bavaria, Germany, could start turning back migrants on Monday (18 June) in a rebellion that threatens chancellor Angela Merkel's authority.

That was the upshot of crisis talks on Thursday between Merkel's centre-right CDU (Christian Democratic Union) party and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU (Christian Social Union), who had previously stuck together since 1949.

The Bavarian 'president', the CSU's Horst Seehofer, has said he has the authority to do it with...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

