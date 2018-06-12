Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko deserves some credit for setting up the anti-corruption court - but Kiev's dirty money flows through London and other European tax havens (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Will Europe help or hinder Ukraine in corruption fight?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Taras Kuzio, The Hague,

On June 7, Ukraine finally adopted a law on an Anti-Corruption Court (ACC).

Credit should be given to Ukraine's civil society, the EU, the International Monetary Fund and Western governments which applied pressure on the Ukrainian government and parliament.

But, the massive vote for an ACC could not have happened without the support of President Petro Poroshenko whose parliamentary coalition provided the bulk of the votes.

The logic for the creation of an ACC is straightfo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?
Ukraine eyes €500m EU aid, while fighting corruption
US probe into Ukraine 'lobbying' by former EU officials
Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko deserves some credit for setting up the anti-corruption court - but Kiev's dirty money flows through London and other European tax havens (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections