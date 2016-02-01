Ad
(Photo: Consillium)

'No deal yet' in EU-UK talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Talks on the UK's EU membership are to continue on Monday (1 February), after British prime minister David Cameron and EU Council president Donald Tusk failed to reach agreement in London.

There’s "no deal yet" Tusk told press after meeting Cameron on Sunday evening.

"Intensive work in next 24 [hours] is crucial," he added.

Cameron said in a statement that a draft version of the accord on how to change the terms of Britain’s EU membership is likely to be sent to EU leaders...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

"Intensive work" will take place after Cameron (r) and Tusk (l) met in London on Sunday evening. (Photo: Consillium)

