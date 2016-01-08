Ad
The EU has moved much quicker on Poland than on Hungary, but the results of the political pressure remain to be seen. (Photo: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

EUobserved

How to build an illiberal democracy in the EU

EU Political
Opinion
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As Poland’s new government introduces measures which curb democratic checks and balances, just as Hungary’s Viktor Orban did in the past six years, it is time to examine the steps it takes to dismantle a weak liberal democracy and turn it into an illiberal one.

The original templates are there from Vladimir Putin’s Russia to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey. Now there’s an EU one - Orban’s Hungary. While each country differs in its history, democratic traditions and reasons to do away with...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

