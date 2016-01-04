Ad
Around 160,000 asylum seekers arrived in Sweden in 2015 (Photo: News Oresund)

Refugee fears prompt Swedish border clampdown

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Sweden on Monday (4 January) launched identity checks on its border with Denmark, in a move which unravels over 60 years of free travel between the two EU states.

The drastic measure comes in response to the inflow of asylum seekers who cross over from Denmark to Sweden. ID checks are also being required on ferries from Germany to Sweden, with Denmark now mulling additional controls with Germany.

An estimated 160,000 people seeking international protection arrived in Sweden last y...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Migration

