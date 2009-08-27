China renews duties on chemical imports from EU

The Chinese ministry of commerce has announced its intention to continue anti-dumping measures on imports of catechol from the EU for another five years.

The import duties for the chemical - used in a range of products including medicines and paints – had been due to expire on Wednesday (26 August).

Reacting to the news, the European Commission said in a statement that it "regrets" the decision, "given that EU exports [of the chemical] now hardly reach 30 percent of their level b...