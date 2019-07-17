Ad
euobserver
After a frantic day of scrambling for votes, Germany's Ursula von der Leyen became the next EU Commission president - but only by a wafer-thin nine votes (Photo: Koert Debeuf)

Analysis

What did we learn from the von der Leyen vote?

EU Political
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Counting the votes. That is what everybody did the entire day before the real vote started in the European Parliament on the candidacy of Ursula von der Leyen to become president of the European Commission.

It was the first time in decades that the vote on the commission presidency was that unsure.

All previous commission presidents since the Treaty of Maastricht in 1993, Jacques Santer, Romano Prodi, Jose Manuel Barroso and Jean-Claude Juncker, were backed by a solid majority. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Von der Leyen reaches out to left and liberal MEPs
Weber: Six proposals in wake of Spitzenkandidat process
EU commission has first-ever woman president
Von der Leyen's EU vote far from sure
After a frantic day of scrambling for votes, Germany's Ursula von der Leyen became the next EU Commission president - but only by a wafer-thin nine votes (Photo: Koert Debeuf)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections