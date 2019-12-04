EU agency: 'Europe will not meet 2030 climate goals'

The European Environmental Agency (EEA) new report published on Wednesday (4 December) predicts that Europe will not achieve its 2030 climate and energy targets "without urgent action during the next 10 years".

The report also calls on Europe's policymakers to put Europe on track "to avoid irreversible change and damage". Investing in sustainability and stopping funding for environmentally damaging activities, especially fossil fuels, is needed it said.

The current European policy...