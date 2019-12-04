Ad
euobserver
European biodiversity and nature remains the biggest area of 'discouraging progress' (Photo: European Environmental Agency)

EU agency: 'Europe will not meet 2030 climate goals'

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Environmental Agency (EEA) new report published on Wednesday (4 December) predicts that Europe will not achieve its 2030 climate and energy targets "without urgent action during the next 10 years".

The report also calls on Europe's policymakers to put Europe on track "to avoid irreversible change and damage". Investing in sustainability and stopping funding for environmentally damaging activities, especially fossil fuels, is needed it said.

The current European policy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Three EU chiefs present 'green revolution' at Madrid COP25
EU's new Green Deal slammed as 'half-baked' before launch
MEPs declare 'climate emergency' in Europe
European biodiversity and nature remains the biggest area of 'discouraging progress' (Photo: European Environmental Agency)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections