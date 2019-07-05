My vision for the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit

On Monday (8 July) the leaders of the European Union and the president of Ukraine will gather in Kiev for XXI Ukraine-EU summit.
It will be an event of a great symbolism and special significance.
Of a great symbolism because the summit will mark the fifth anniversary of conclusion of the Association Agreement, including establishing the deep and comprehensive free trade area.
For ove...
Petro Poroshenko was the fifth president of Ukraine and is leader of the country's European Solidarity Party.
