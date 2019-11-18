Malmo, a segregated city - separating fact from fiction

Despite the neighbourhood´s beautiful name, which translates as Rose Garden, the reputation of Rosengård does not so much evoke images of roses as headlines of crime and social challenges.
This area of Malmö, the third-largest city in Sweden, has been struggling with its notorious image for years - to the point that it is hard to distinguish facts from myths.
When the international media write about Rosengård, the topic of choice is most often crime, criminals or challenges in ed...
Samaré Gozal is an Iranian-born Swedish documentary film maker and writer. She has an MA in Political Science from the University of Lund in Sweden and she has also studied film at European Film College in Denmark. She currently lives in Prague. An earlier version of this piece appeared in Czech on Migration Online.