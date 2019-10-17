New Brexit deal drops Irish border backstop

After marathon talks the EU and the UK agreed to a revised Brexit deal on Thursday (17 October), hours before EU leaders were due to meet in Brussels for a summit.
"We have arrived to an agreement on an orderly withdrawal and also on the framework on the future relationship," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier announced to journalists in Brussels.
"This agreement is a fair compromise between the EU and the UK," EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.
The breakthrough...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.