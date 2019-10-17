Ad
UK prime minister Boris Johnson and EU council preisdent Donald Tusk meeting in New York during the UN General Assembly last month (Photo: Council of the European Union)

New Brexit deal drops Irish border backstop

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After marathon talks the EU and the UK agreed to a revised Brexit deal on Thursday (17 October), hours before EU leaders were due to meet in Brussels for a summit.

"We have arrived to an agreement on an orderly withdrawal and also on the framework on the future relationship," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier announced to journalists in Brussels.

"This agreement is a fair compromise between the EU and the UK," EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

The breakthrough...

