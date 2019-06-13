Is Europe keeping its promise on Holocaust restitution?

As I end my term as a member of the European Parliament, I have been reflecting on meeting with Hania Rosenberg, a Polish-born Holocaust survivor who is now a fellow Swedish citizen.
Speaking at the conference, Unfinished Justice: Restitution and Remembrance at the European Parliament in April 2017, Hania narrated her difficult, ongoing fight for justice for the return of h...
Gunnar Hokmark is a member of the European Parliament from Sweden. He is the chair of the European Alliance for Holocaust Survivors.
