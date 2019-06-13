Ad
euobserver
The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in Berlin. EU member states are urged to resolve remaining Holocaust-era property issues (Photo: Paul Weber)

Is Europe keeping its promise on Holocaust restitution?

EU Political
Opinion
by Gunnar Hokmark, Stockholm,

As I end my term as a member of the European Parliament, I have been reflecting on meeting with Hania Rosenberg, a Polish-born Holocaust survivor who is now a fellow Swedish citizen.

Speaking at the conference, Unfinished Justice: Restitution and Remembrance at the European Parliament in April 2017, Hania narrated her difficult, ongoing fight for justice for the return of h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Gunnar Hokmark is a member of the European Parliament from Sweden. He is the chair of the European Alliance for Holocaust Survivors.

Related articles

Putin to stay away from Holocaust memorials
Polish Holocaust law threatens US and EU ties
Poland backs Holocaust bill that angered US, Israel
The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in Berlin. EU member states are urged to resolve remaining Holocaust-era property issues (Photo: Paul Weber)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Gunnar Hokmark is a member of the European Parliament from Sweden. He is the chair of the European Alliance for Holocaust Survivors.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections