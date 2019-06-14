Ad
euobserver
Offline, campaigns seem to remain traditional, but online disinformation is now a 'new normal' part of the political playing field (Photo: Peter Teffer)

'Russian sources' targeted EU elections with disinformation

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission said on Friday (14 June) that "Russian sources" had carried out sustained disinformation efforts to suppress turnout and influence voter preferences during the elections to the European Parliament last month.

Bots and fake accounts linked to Russian sources challenged the EU's democratic legitimacy and aimed to radicalise political discourse, with EU officials identifying over a thousand cases.

"The evidence collected revealed a continued and sustained disinform...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Orban and other PMs spread fake news, says Juncker
EUvsDisinfo site must be strengthened, not abolished
EU tells tech giants to fight harder against disinformation
Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections
Offline, campaigns seem to remain traditional, but online disinformation is now a 'new normal' part of the political playing field (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections