Ad
euobserver
'Durability, aesthetics and inclusiveness' will be the guiding principles of the New European Bauhaus initiative - building on the unity of design and architecture of the original 1920s German model (Photo: denisbin)

First look at EU's new '21st Century Bauhaus' project

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Monday (18 January) its plans for the 'New European Bauhaus' initiative - an environmental, economic and cultural project aimed to design "future ways of living" in a sustainable manner.

"The New European Bauhaus is about how we live better together after the pandemic, while respecting the planet and protecting our environment. It is about empowering those who have the solutions to the climate crisis...

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU seeks to renovate 35 million buildings by 2030
Why is building renovation 'Cinderella' of EU Green Deal?
EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation
'Durability, aesthetics and inclusiveness' will be the guiding principles of the New European Bauhaus initiative - building on the unity of design and architecture of the original 1920s German model (Photo: denisbin)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections