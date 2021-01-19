First look at EU's new '21st Century Bauhaus' project

The European Commission unveiled on Monday (18 January) its plans for the 'New European Bauhaus' initiative - an environmental, economic and cultural project aimed to design "future ways of living" in a sustainable manner.
"The New European Bauhaus is about how we live better together after the pandemic, while respecting the planet and protecting our environment. It is about empowering those who have the solutions to the climate crisis...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
