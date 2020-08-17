Europe failing to protect LGBTI citizens

Last weekend, LGBTI activists in Poland were brutally beaten up by the police.

Almost 50 peaceful activists were arrested and many wounded were reported.

The European Commission is staying silent about the increasing violence against the LGBTI community in the EU.

A Europe without values is no longer worthy to be called a 'Union'.

The LGBTI community feels abandoned by the European Union. Over the last two decades many big statements were made, but there's still no ...