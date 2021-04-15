Commission waiting on 10 states for recovery bonds

The EU Commission plans to borrow at least €150bn every year until 2026 to finance the bloc's recovery fund to help the European economy rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, the EU executive said Wednesday (14 April).

It means the commission plans to raise around €800bn on the capital markets to finance the recovery.

EU leaders last year agreed on an unprecedented €750bn package - that is in 2018 prices (as part of the 2018 budget counting process), which in current prices now to...