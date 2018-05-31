Ad
euobserver
Zaev (l) hopes a deal with Greece will help starting accession talks with the EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Macedonia expects 'breakthrough' in Greece talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev has said a "breakthrough" on the name dispute is imminent, as he prepares to speak to his Greek counterpart on Friday (1 June).

"I will speak with [Greek] PM [Alexis] Tsipras, after which I expect a breakthrough in the talks," he said in a speech on Wednesday, prior to a phone conference with Athens to be held today.

Zaev said there was already "an agreement on the principles, and the formal and legal aspect of the agreement."

He did not ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

