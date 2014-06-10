Ad
Geert Wilders - critics say this latest move is just a publicity stunt (Photo: Roel Wijnants)

Wilders says he wants to take up EP seat

by Peter Teffer and Nikolaj Nielsen, Utrecht and Brussels,

Geert Wilders announced Tuesday (10 June) that he has started a legal procedure to take up his seat in the European Parliament without having to give up his seat in the Dutch national parliament.

Such a 'dual mandate' is currently not allowed under EU law.

Wilders, who was 10th on his party's list at the ballot, received 289,000 preferential votes in the recent European Parliament elections, more than his party's proposed delegation leader Marcel de Graaf.

The PVV won four...

