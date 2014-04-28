EU ambassadors to expand Russia blacklist

EU countries’ ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Monday (28 April) are to add names to the Russia blacklist in reaction to events in Ukraine.

The move, which is being co-ordinated with the US, but also with Canada and Japan under the auspices of the G7 club of wealthy nations, was announced on Friday.

The G7 statement said, referring to an earlier agreement with Moscow in Geneva, that “Russia has taken no concrete actions in support of the Geneva accord … Instead, it has continu...