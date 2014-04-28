Ad
euobserver
The new round of sanctions will enter into force when it is published in the bloc's Official Journal later on Monday or early Tuesday (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU ambassadors to expand Russia blacklist

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries’ ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Monday (28 April) are to add names to the Russia blacklist in reaction to events in Ukraine.

The move, which is being co-ordinated with the US, but also with Canada and Japan under the auspices of the G7 club of wealthy nations, was announced on Friday.

The G7 statement said, referring to an earlier agreement with Moscow in Geneva, that “Russia has taken no concrete actions in support of the Geneva accord … Instead, it has continu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US to send 600 troops to Baltics, Poland amid Ukraine tensions
Tensions in Ukraine flare as EU calls for groups to lay down weapons
Pro-Russia separatists reject EU and US-brokered pact
The new round of sanctions will enter into force when it is published in the bloc's Official Journal later on Monday or early Tuesday (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections